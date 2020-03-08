Share:

RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Saturday acquitted a dispenser of government run hospital convicted for stealing medicines and embezzlement.

The dispenser identified as Muhammad Salim employed in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) was arrested by Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region after filing a case number 87/2014 under section 409 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC)/5/2/47 of Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) in 2014. The accused was convicted and sentenced 14 years imprisonment along with Rs0.2 million fine by an additional and sessions judge/special judge anti-corruption in 2014.

According to details, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi took up the petition filed by the dispenser Muhammad Salim through his lawyer Chaudhry Afan Iftikhar Advocate. The defence council told court his client was a low scale employee in the hospital and had nothing to do with the corruption scam.

He added Salim was made scapegoat by his senior officers during the investigation of the corruption case in a bid to save their skin from the legal action.

“The investigators of ACE RR could not recover even a penny or medicines from his client during the probe despite of the fact the real culprits appeared as witnesses before the investigators,” said Chaudhry Afan Iftikhar Advocate.

He argued the big wigs of HFH misused their authorities and implicated his client in the scam. “Even the prosecution could not prove the evidences it produced before the court which convicted Muhammad Salim and slapped with 14 years imprisonment,” he said.

The lawyer pleaded the apex court to cancel the sentence awarded by a lower court and acquit his client from the case. Opposing the comments of defence lawyer, the prosecutor told court Muhammad Salim was fully involved in stealing medicines worth thousands of rupees and other embezzlements. He pleaded the court to maintain 14 years imprisonment of the accused.

After completion of arguments of the both parties, LHC Rawalpindi Judge Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi dropped charges against the accused and acquitted him from the case.

He also ordered prison department to release Muhammad Salim, the dispenser of HFH.