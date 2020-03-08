Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Saturday recommended increasing power tariff by Rs1.48 per unit for the month of January 2020. CPPA has sought Rs1.48 per unit increase in power tariff under fuel adjustment for the month of January. It has submitted a request in this regard to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). The NEPRA would hear the plea on March 25, which says 11.13 percent of the electricity was generated from hydel sources. Coal-fired power generation contributed 32.09 percent of total generation. Around 21.22 percent of the electricity was generated from natural gas. It further mentioned that 12.29 percent of the power was added to the national grid from the imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear plants’ share was 8.74 percent.