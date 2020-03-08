Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the release of So Long Goodbye in the month of February 2020, Danyal Zafar – better known with the alias as Danny Zafar launches his debut album Blue Butterfly. Consisting of 8 songs that include Blue Butterfly, Face in the Rain, Take it Slow, So Long Goodbye, Its 6 AM, Rumble Tumble, Your Love is an Addiction & Angels, Danny Zafar’s debut album is a mixture of various genres amalgamated to create unique sound and melody. Indeed, playing all instruments in order to create the masterpiece, Danny Zafar debut album is available for streaming on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Amazon, Gaana, Anghami, Tidal and IHeart.