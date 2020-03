Share:

Education is great step to reduce social evils and makes society stronger. In the other hand in our society specially in our Sindh, education is ignored on the advance academic positions like, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur. This year again and again the University has postponed three time the exams of bachelor and master programme. Past year it also happened.

This is really a request to Minister of Education and Sindh Government to take step against this.

SHAHZEB BALOCH,

Larkana.