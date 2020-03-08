Share:

FAISALABAD - An infuriated youth shot to death his former father-in-law over litigation in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Shafiq resident of Sitiana Road had divorced his wife three years ago and the lady filed a petition for recovery of minor children from custody of their father Shafiq. Ahmad Nawaz, father of the lady, was pursuing the case in the court and over this litigation issue, Shafiq went to the house of his former father-in-law who was also uncle of the accused and shot him dead on the spot.