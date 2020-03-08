Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Islam has given the most respect to women while everyday is a day of autonomy for women adding that no department can’t move forward without the development of the women in the Naya Pakistan.

Addressing a special ceremony in connection with International Women’s Day in Lahore today (Sunday), she said without active participation of womenfolk in every field of life, the dream of a true Islamic welfare state cannot be fulfilled.

She said that Pakistani women are committed to prove their capabilities in every field of life.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Islam gave the highest respect to women and all rights given to them in the UN Charter were already present in the Holy Quran.

Referring to the miserable condition of Kashmiri women suffering gravely at the hands of Indian forces along other segments of society for last four months, she lamented the world institutions’ silence over it.