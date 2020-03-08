Share:

A five-day special anti-polio campaign will be carried out in sixteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from tomorrow.

According to Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the districts where the campaign will be launched includes Peshawar, Buner, Dera Ismail Khan, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Khyber, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, South Waziristan and North Waziristan districts.

More than three million children up-to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Ten thousand four hundred and eighty-five teams have been constituted which will ensure administering anti-polio vaccine to each and every child.