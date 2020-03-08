Share:

Currently, Pakistan is in grip of many serious economic, social, cultural, religious and political problems. Now, for most of the Pakistanis, the situation has risen to such a level that if we get ourselves free from one problem, we fall into the other one instantly. Hence, the vicious circle of these problems has left the people of the country with no other option but to mourn at their lives.

The successive governments at the Centre and in the provinces did not fulfil their responsibility of getting this nation out of the present imbroglio, through their various reform oriented policies. Rather, the ruling politicians did everything to serve their interests instead of serving the interests of the common people of this country. Resultantly, majority of the people of Pakistan have been living a very miserable life. Hence, there is a serious need to get the common citizens of the country out of all those problems which are seriously affecting their life.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO,

Karachi.