LAHORE - Like other parts of the world, the International Women Day will be marked across the country on Sunday (today) to acknowledge outstanding contributions rendered by womenfolk in diverse fields and to raising voices for ensuring their due rights in society.

This year’s Women’s day theme is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”. Special ceremonies including seminars, conferences, awareness walks

and other events would take place in big cities and small towns to highlight the significance of the role of Women’s in the state and society.

Different women organisations including Women Democratic Front (WDF), Awami Workers Party, Women’s Action Forum, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Mazdoor Kissan Party and Progressive Students Federation have arranged special events to mark the day.

The Aurat Azadi March will also be joined by a number of women from different walks of life in big cities of the country including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and Multan.

The United Nations first celebrated International Women’s Day during International Women’s Year in 1975. By 1977, the UN and its member states declared March 8 as an official day for Women’s rights and for world peace. Since then this day is being observed over the world.

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunities for women: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and conducive atmosphere to women.

In his message to the nation on International Women’s Day annually observed on March 8, the prime minister reaffirmed his pledge to take all measures that would help the women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life.

He said the observance of International Women’s Day was the reiteration of the government’s commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women.

“In this effort, we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society,” he remarked.

The prime minister said it was indeed encouraging to see that the women were proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level.