King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday reaffirmed the country's support for the efforts to reach an agreement to resolve the dispute over Ethiopia's Nile dam project, which will safeguard Egypt's water security rights.

The king made the remakes at a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who delivered a letter from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, according to a Royal Court statement.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been trying to reach a deal, recently through the U.S. mediation, on resolving the dispute on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Egypt is worried that, as a downstream Nile basin country, its water security could be affected by the GERD. So far the three parties have failed to reach a deal on the filling and operation of the GERD.

Filling the reservoir, whose total capacity is 74 billion cubic meters, may take several years. Egypt seeks to prolong the period to avoid the negative effects of water shortage, which is a main point of the dam talks.

During the meeting, the Jordanian king asked Shoukry to convey his greetings to Sisi, reaffirming the deep-rooted and strategic ties between Jordan and Egypt, and Jordan's keenness to expand bilateral cooperation in varied sectors.

The two sides also discussed the efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises that would restore security and stability in the region.

