KARACHI - LRBT is the largest eye network in Pakistan providing free treatment for the poor since 1985 and the one national safety net in eye care for the underprivileged in the country. LRBT runs a network of 77 facilities (19 hospitals and 58 Primary eye centres) which covers around 70% of Pakistan’s poor population. Most of LRBT’s facilities are located in small towns, villages and in the urban slums. LRBT addresses every aspect of visual impairment with state of the art technology including cataract, vitreo retina, glaucoma, cornea transplant and diabetic retinopathy. LRBT Tertiary Teaching Eye Hospital, Korangi is the largest eye hospital of Pakistan has recently reached another milestone of treating 1648 patients in a single day where in past the record was of 1578 patients on 4th May 2019. The average being 1050 patients a day at this hospital and over 10,600 patients daily average collectively at all LRBT facilities. These figures show how eye diseases are spreading at an alarming pace in the country and since LRBT is the single entity treating the highest number of patients, it brings severe burden on the charity to raise sufficient funding for this purpose. LRBT has, since its inception so far treated over 44 million patients making it Pakistan’s largest NGO. This year LRBT needs to raise over 1.5 billion rupees to meet the expenses for the treatment of millions of underprivileged eye patients expected to visit the facilities. This generous support can be extended through Zakat or donation.