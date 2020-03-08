Share:

MOHMAND - One motorcyclist’s was killed and another one sustained injuries when a speeding motor car hit them here on Saturday af­ternoon, said Police.

Police and locals said the accident oc­curred near Surdagi area of border area of Khwezai tehsil on Pak- Afghan trade route in Mohmand. They maintained the victims were going on a motorcy­cle when they were knocked down by a motor car going at a high speed. As a result, they suffered fatal injuries and died while being shifted to hospital.

The victims were identified as Aba­seen, 17, died and while Zahid Khan, 18 got serious injuries and shifted Pesha­war hospital.