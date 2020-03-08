MOHMAND - One motorcyclist’s was killed and another one sustained injuries when a speeding motor car hit them here on Saturday afternoon, said Police.
Police and locals said the accident occurred near Surdagi area of border area of Khwezai tehsil on Pak- Afghan trade route in Mohmand. They maintained the victims were going on a motorcycle when they were knocked down by a motor car going at a high speed. As a result, they suffered fatal injuries and died while being shifted to hospital.
The victims were identified as Abaseen, 17, died and while Zahid Khan, 18 got serious injuries and shifted Peshawar hospital.