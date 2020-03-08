Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal has taken notice of campaign of Pakistan Ujala Homes run by a private marketing company and assigned the Director General NAB Rawalpindi to investigate the issue and submit comprehensive report on it.

According to details, several housing and cooperative societies are selling the files of plots without registration and NOC which is illegal. It has also been observed that Star Marketing (Pvt) Ltd is running a campaigning for Pakistan Ujala Homes in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Haidrabad and Dera Ismail Khan. Chairman NAB has directed the DG NAB Bureau to investigate that under which law private marketing company is registering the people for allotment of houses and plots. The private marketing company cannot collect the personal data of any person without layout plan and NOC. DG NAB Rawalpindi Bureau has also been directed to further investigate that Star private marketing company has collected the data of allottees of other housing societies after completion of all legal aspects. The NAB chairman also advised the people not to invest their investment in any housing society/cooperative housing society without seeing the NOC/layout and land.

Last week, Chairman NAB had also taken notice of alleged China-cuttings, illegal housing and cooperative societies in the federal capital, and assigned DG NAB Rawalpindi to investigate it thoroughly.

It has come into the notice of NAB that some elements are making billions out of fraudulent activities through sales of plots in different housing and cooperative societies without taking layout plan and NOC from CDA.

NAB chairman had also taken notice of media reports regarding billions of worth mega scandal and campaigning for Al-Kabir Town, Raiwind Road, Lahore, ahead of unavailability of desired land for this project. He assigned the DG NAB Lahore to probe this case, in which attractive campaigning is being made for Al-Kabir Town, ahead of acquisition of land in this project.