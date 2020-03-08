Share:

Pakistan on Sunday reported the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 with the new patient tested positive in capital city Karachi of the country's south Sindh province, an official with health department said.

The 51-year-old patient has been shifted to isolation ward while his relatives and close contacts have also been quarantined, Syed Zafar Mehdi in Sindh department of health told Xinhua, adding that the patient was found showing symptoms of the disease during the screening of the people coming from virus-infected countries by the health department.

The travel history of the patient was not disclosed by the official, but he confirmed that the clinical condition of the infected person is stable, adding that four suspects were tested of the virus on Sunday, and only one out of them was tested positive.

Currently, the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country is six, with one patient discharged from a hospital in Karachi after recovering and testing negative of the virus. Three of the disease-infected patients are currently being treated in Karachi while the other three are in isolation wards in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza said in an earlier press briefing that all the patients are recovering quickly, and their clinical condition is stable.

The country has taken serious measures to stop the spread of the disease in the country, including strict screening at airports and closing of schools for more than two weeks in Sindh.