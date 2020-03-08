Share:

ISLAMABAD - The police apprehended an injured dacoit while two of his accomplices escaped, after they shot dead a passerby during their failed bid to snatch a vehicle after looting cash from a citizen in the area of I-8 Markaz on Saturday evening.

According to the police officials, one of the officials of the police party and another passerby also got injured in the incident. According to the details, three dacaoits looted cash from a person after he left the bank in the jurisdiction of I-9 police station. Upon hue and cry, a police party chased the absconding dacoits.

The dacoits tried to snatch a vehicle so as to flee from the scene but the drivers they signalled, did not stop. The dacoits opened fire on a van which did not stop.

They tried to stop another vehicle which also did not stop. In the meantime, the dacoits found themselves rounded-up by the police party and they opened fire at the police party.

One of the passersby got killed while another passerby and a police official got injured in the incident.

One of the dacoits was also hit by a bullet fired by the police party and he was apprehended on the spot.

The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Police high-ups reached the spot immediately. According to SP Zubair Sheikh, timely action of the police force led to the arrest of the dacoit. The police collected evidence from the scene and was busy in investigating the case till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has nabbed three members of an inter-provincial gang of car-lifters and recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them. According to the police officials, SP (Investigation) had constituted a special team under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali which apprehended three members of the inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Umer Ali son of Rohan Din, a resident of Mardan, Tahir Habib son of Habib, a resident of Rawalkot, Azad Kashmir and Sabbir Khan son of Lamber Khan, resident of District Mardan. The police team also recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed having taken away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later sold them in different districts of KP and AJK, according to the officials.

They said IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC.

Furthermore, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against the transporters involved in non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers and overloading.

“Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed while reviewing special report submitted by the special squads constituted for checking of route completion. Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, efforts are underway to ensure safe road environment in the city and take strict action against those violating traffic rules. As per his directions, ITP is utilising all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaviour of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also cancelling the driving license of the PSV drivers who were found repeatedly involved in same violation.

Special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and Traffic Help Line 915 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the helpline round the clock.

The SSP (Traffic) said that citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers or other traffic related issues at ITP helpline 1915 or 051-926192-93.