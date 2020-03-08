Share:

Within this mortuary temple of Ramses II is this personification of one of the Egyptian nomes (provinces) presenting to the pharaoh, the bounty of her part of Egypt - bread, figs, pomegranetes and the hieroglyphs for “life” and “dominion”.

In 1974, the mummy of pharaoh Ramesses II was issued a valid Egyptian passport. He died more than 3,000 years ago, but his mummified body needed a passport to fly to Paris for some repairs. On that special Egyptian passport, the pharaoh’s occupation was listed as “King (deceased).”

Ramses II, a king in ancient Egypt, was immensely popular and considered by many to be the most powerful Pharaoh to have lived. The son of Seti I, Ramses was named Prince Regent when he was 14 years old and is believed to have taken the throne before reaching 20.

The young Pharaoh led numerous military campaigns, besting pirates, conquering empires abroad, and squashing rebellions at home. His military prowess stuffed the state coffers allowing him to build enormous monuments and vast tombs for himself.

The pharaoh also finds mention in Naguib Mahfouz’s novel, Before the Throne. Before the judge Orisis, Ramesses, in the novel, blames Gamal Abdul Nasir of reducing Egypt to an insignificant state, a charge that Nasser vehemently refuses to accept.