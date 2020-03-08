Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 13 food points and penalised dozens of eateries during an ongoing crackdown on unhygienic and illegal food businesses in the province. PFA Director General Irfan Memon conducted raids on two illegal slaughterhouses in Bakar Mandi Lahore and caught butchers red-handed preparing meat of sick animals for its supply in the city. The teams also caught people injecting water into meat for increasing its weight. On this count, the authority sealed Malik Cheeno and another meat point. Meanwhile, two chicken suppliers were also also caught by the PFA in Tollington Market. The PFA DG said that the food authority got registered a case against two people for making money through illegal methods. The confiscated material was set ablaze at Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company (PAMCO) furnace. The PFA teams were checking poultry and meat shops on daily basis. Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out a province-wide operation against adulterated in milk by placing screening pickets for inspecting the quality of milk on Saturday.

During the vigorous operation, Dairy Safety Teams (DSTs) of PFA disposed of 8000-liter adulterated milk being carried on dozens of vehicles from farmhouses and factories to supply in markets.

This was informed by PFA Director General Irfan Memon while monitoring the DSTs’ performance at Motorway toll plaza.He said that food authority disposed of 3600-liter substandard milk out of 70000-liter loaded on milk-supply vehicles.

Similarly, Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi along with team held screening pickets in Multan and caught 1400-liter impure milk. Moreover, dairy teams discovered 2000-liter of contaminated milk from different vehicles in Lahore and Faisalabad.

Irfan Memon informed that harmful powder, chemicals and polluted water were found in the milk during screening tests of the milk samples on the spot. He said that adulterated ingredients were used to increase the thickness and quantity of milk.

He said that PFA was doing crackdown against milk adulteration mafia at every level for controlling the wicked practice of milk adulteration.

He said that PFA would take all necessary and concrete steps to ensure the provision of adulteration-free food and milk to the people. He appealed citizens to inform PFA in case they found adulteration in their surroundings.