Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the observance of International Women’s Day was reiteration of the commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities for the women.

“In this effort we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the character of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society,” the prime minister stated.

He said that it was indeed encouraging to see that the Pakistani women were proving their mettle in all walks of life and were achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and the international level.

“I firmly believe that inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development can only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to our women.

I reaffirm my pledge this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life,” the PM office media wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

The ‘Aurat March’ is being carried out in various cities across Pakistan today to observe the International Women’s Day.

The first march of such kind was held in 2018 by Hum Aurtain – a feminist collective – in Karachi, but last year it extended to other cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad.

In Lahore, marchers gathered in front of the Lahore Press Club, held placards, played drums, chanted slogans and clapped.

All of them called for the “independence of women” and demanding basic rights for women in each field of life. Later, the march went through Egerton road till Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

President Arif Alvi quoted Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as saying: "Power of women is greater than the pen and sword."

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said women in Pakistan would be marching to "demand their rights in accordance with our religion Islam, as enshrined in our Constitution and in the commitments made by successive governments through ratification of international human rights conventions".

She said that the right to peaceful protest is a "democratic right and women cannot be denied it".

"Women must also respect that right for other women. Diversity and tolerance — respect for the ‘other’. #AuratMarch," she tweeted.