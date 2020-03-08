Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has advised the general public to adopt precautionary measures to avoid from any untoward incident during rains.

FESCO spokesman said here Saturday that chances of short-circuiting increase during rainy days. Hence, people should focus and implement on the instructions of the company for their own safety.

He said that metallic wire should not be used for clothes drying as it a good conductor for electricity. He said that people should use plastic cord for spreading clothes on it.

He advised that three-pin shoe should be used for electric iron, washing machine, refrigerator, water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before using.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures. The FESCO spends millions of rupees for the purchase of safety gadgets including safety belts, safety helmets, safety boots and safety gloves, etc. Now, it is duty of line staff to use these gadgets properly before working live lines for their own safety and protection.

He also asked the general public to get their domestic electricity wiring checked by an expert electrician and if some faults were found in it, the same should be removed immediately on priority basis as faults in electricity wiring cause short-circuiting which results in fire eruption incidents. He further said that plastic or rubber shoes should be used while operating electric items besides avoiding from tying animals with electric poles or under high tension electricity wires.

People should immediately inform nearest FESCO Customer Service Center, Sub Divisional Office, Emergency No.118 or Toll Free Number 0800-66554, in case of short-circuiting of any electricity pole, break of electricity wire or any other emergent situation relating to electricity and avoid from touching short-circuiting items, FESCO spokesman added.

FESCO gives shutdown schedule

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Haq Baho, Sant Singh Road, Islamia Park, Civil Line, DHQ and Cardiology-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala City, Scarp Colony, Lundianwala and Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe 20 megawatt load management from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday (March 08).

Similarly, electricity supply from Dry Port and Super feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, new Dry Port and City Housing feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. whereas DHQ, Civil Line, Cardiology-1, Shadman and Tariq Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 08.

Meanwhile, power supply from Jhal Khannuana, Darul Ehsan, LCM, Dana Street, Khan Street, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk and Sarfraz Colony feeders originating from 132-KV The Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (March 08).