KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always believed in freedom of expression and protection of the rights of women.

Addressing a seminar, organised by Pakistan Council of Media Women on “Recent Recession in Media and venues for Female Journalists”, held here at Scout Auditorium near Arts Council on Saturday, the minister said that when he talked about the protection of the rights of women in the society it always included the rights of women associated with the profession of journalism. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that when he got the portfolio of Information Ministry he not only got the first hand knowledge of the problems being faced by the journalists, but also immediately starting addressing their grievances.

The minister said that just as Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for the country, the female journalists too were working for the betterment of our society.