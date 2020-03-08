Share:

KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the development of port city of Karachi was linked with the overall progress of the country. Therefore, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was making all-out efforts to resolve its issues and launch mega development projects.

Addressing a ceremony via video-link regarding inauguration of various development projects initiated by the federal government, the prime minister said that Pakistan’s interests were linked with the development of Karachi as it affected the whole country.

He said that the development projects he had to inaugurate today included three flyovers and two roads and asked the governor Sindh to provide further details about different projects.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, and others.

Referring to 18th Amendment, the prime minister said within the ambit of this constitutional provision, the PTI government was making all-out efforts for the development of the Sindh province, particularly Karachi.

He said that provincial funding alone could not develop the provincial metropolitan as evident from the best management practices adopted worldwide.

The best management system had added to the development of mega cities in the world including London, Paris, Tehran etc, he added.

The prime minister said the local government system and Mayor-ship were effective in resolution of different issues. About police reforms, he said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, steps were taken to empower the police force, ending political interference. The prime minister also expressed his regret for not attending the ceremony due to the inclement weather which prevented him from traveling to Karachi

warns Action against wheat, sugar hoarders

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that government will release a report on shortage of sugar and wheat. Hoarders who have caused this artificial shortage will be strongly dealt with however influential and powerful they may be.

In a meeting with social media team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, the leader said that he becomes aware of country’s issues through social media. He also said that some problems are occasionally created by his own ministers’ statements if not by the opposition. He also raised the matter of propagation of Fake news against the government, saying that it was important to verify information on social media before spewing undue criticism against the government.

The PM ensured that his government was prepared to deal with any crisis and the perpetrators of the sugar and wheat crisis would be held accountable indiscriminately.

Earlier, in a report presented to PM Imran, mismanagement was found to be the basic reason behind recent wheat crisis. According to sources, the report revealed that the wheat crisis was artificial in nature with 2.1 million metric tons wheat still present in the country.

Meanwhile, the investigation report into the recent wheat crisis in Pakistan has determined that there was no shortage of wheat in the country instead the wheat flour crisis was “artificial”. The report, forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office, further concluded “mismanagement” as the primary reason for the wheat crisis. The report also outlined that currently the Center has 2.1 million metric tonnes of wheat.

Besides, the government has laid aside the decision to allow the private sector to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat, while taking into account the satisfactory amount of reserves ahead of the harvesting season.

PM displeased over unprofessionalism of some cabinet members

Expressing his great displeasure over the unprofessionalism displayed by some cabinet members, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that some ministers of PTI are spending more time in Kohisar Market in Islamabad than in their offices.

According to informed sources, the Premier made these remarks during his meeting with the PTI social media team here Saturday.

Prime Minister said that when he checks his mobile phone in the morning he is made aware of what crisis he will have to tackle that day.

“When the opposition does nothing, some minister makes such a statement that it becomes difficult to manage its after effects,” he said, adding there are even some ministers who are found more in Kohsar Market than their offices.”

“I am always prepared for any untoward crisis. I am always ready for any situation,” Imran Khan said adding “There are certain elements involved in the negative propaganda against the government.”

The premier also regretted the “intentional spread of fake news” against the government, however supporting the fact that “positive criticism on social media” needs to exist.

The prime minister said that it was necessary to ascertain the facts before “attacking the government”. “I am always prepared to handle a crisis,” he added.

Prime Minister said that often it is “our own ministers who fall prey to the media’s fake news propaganda”.

The premier said that hopelessness is tantamount to sin and expressed confidence that the country will see good times soon. He said that he would soon convene a social media convention.

The recent wheat crisis also came under discussion and the Prime Minister promised that a fact-finding report on the wheat and sugar crisis will be made public.

“Whoever is found responsible for the crisis will not be spared and will be held accountable no matter how influential they are,” said the premier.

A day earlier, in a meeting to discuss the artificial shortage of wheat flour and sugar in the country, the prime minister had ordered that the investigative report regarding the shortage be made public as soon as possible and that exemplary punishment be meted out to those involved.

In September last year, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had issued a “red letter” to 27 ministries for a “critical delay” in the tasks assigned to them.

The letter which is viewed as a final warning and an expression of displeasure was issued to the secretaries for 27 federal ministries out of a total of 34 ministries.

Earlier, in March, the PMO had announced that the premier will be conducting a review of all the ministries and cabinet divisions of the government every quarter. Ends