ISLAMABAD - The PTI’s government has yet to decide chalking out countrywide anti-Coronavirus strategy in upcoming meeting of Council of Common Ideology (CCI), as proposed by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif around two weeks before. The opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, around two weeks before, asked PTI’s government to formulate mutual strategy to counter coronavirus in special Council of Common Interests (CCI). Six confirmed cases of Coronaravirus have so far been detected in the country. Talking to The Nation, PML-N’s senior MNA Mian Javed Latif said that opposition leader in the national assembly had proposed government to form a mutual strategy to save the people of country from Coronavirus. “The government has put a deaf ear on a fruitful suggestion and even not called APC to discuss it mutually,” he said mentioning that it was not the issue of opposition benches but the people of country. The government should at least properly inform the masses about its possible measures. Unsatisfied with the measures taken by the government, he said the government should take the parliament into confidence on this matter in upcoming session of national assembly.

The President has summoned the session of national assembly on 9th March (Monday), which will continue for around two weeks.

Talking to this newspaper, a member of CCI/ Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida had said that she would discuss the proposal floated by opposition leader in concerned quarter. Whereas, no decision to call Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting or All Parties Conference (APC) been taken as yet.