RAJANPUR/ SarGodha - Rajanpur tribal areas including famous tourist place Mari are being developed by providing every kind of facilities on the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab. DC Zulfikar Ali stated this while visiting some tribal areas here on Saturday.

He reviewed border military police check post, basic health unit and functioning of local government primary school. He ordered border military police to play cohesive role for maintaining law and order situation across the region.

Meanwhile, DC and DPO Ahsan Saifullah addressed an open court arranged at DC office Saturday. Both of them vowed that all out resources would be employed to resolve people’s issues on their doorstep. DC issued warning to officers concerned to face strict action in case showing lethargy to deal with applications submitted before him in the court.

Ahsan Saifullah said that protecting people’s lives and goods were earnest responsibility of the law enforcement agency. Zulfikar Ali also presided over district emergency board meeting to review its performance the same day. He instructed rescue and health department officers to give their subordinate staff maximum training to deal sufferers with the best possible ways and efforts. He informed that practical efforts were being carried out to start motorbike service and motorbike dispensaries in the region. He asked all district chief officers not to pass map of buildings without following respective rules and regulations.

Sargodha to have 100-bed cardiology center: Dr. Sikander Warriach

Punjab government was taking steps for 100 bed cardiology center while construction of new 500-bed hospital at Sargodha Medical College would also be started soon beside that, PC-1 of the trauma center and burn unit at the DHQ hospital were sent to the government to provide better medical facilities to the people.

These views were expressed by President of PMA Dr. Sikander Warriach while talking to the Journalist here on Saturday. He said that 260 new recruits have also been approved in the DHQ hospital and a Neuro Surgeon and new CT scan machine would be installed soon for the public convenience.

Dr. Sikander Warriach also told that all arrangements have been made to provide emergency medicine; adding that the hospital administration was taking every possible step to utilize all the available resources for the delivery of medical services, the results of which would start to come out soon.

2 kite sellers rounded up, 80 kites confiscated

Police launched an operation and confiscated 80 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up two kite sellers here on Saturday. According to spokesman, Sillanwali police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Naveed Akram raided and confiscated 80 kites, 40 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested two kite seller identified as Shakeel and Jameel. SHO Naveed Akram said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.