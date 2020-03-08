Share:

MYANMAR - Sacks of heroin and methamphetamine

are laid out in endless

rows in a remote Myanmar border zone during a rare raid in the heart of Southeast Asia’s infamous ‘Golden Triangle’. The seizure in one of the world’s biggest narcotics-producing regions put three major laboratories out of business

this week and hauled in 43 million meth tablets.Record amounts of drugs continue to be churned out of the lawless forest areas by rebel groups and shadowy organised

crime networks making

billions of dollars each year from the trade.Army operations around the Kutkai area of Myanmar’s Shan State found the factories producing millions of “yaba” pills -- cheap, caffeine-cut meth tablets -- as well as heroin

and the more addictive crystal

meth, known as “Ice”.“Our soldiers are on the ground in areas of the forest the police cannot reach,” Major General Tun Tun Nyi, a spokesman

for the commander-in-chief’s office, told reporters on Friday in a rare press tour to a murky zone of drug production

and rebel wars. Myanmar is under pressure to stem the deluge of drugs from its freewheeling

border regions.Shan State is part of the Golden

Triangle -- a rugged wedge of land cutting into Myanmar, Laos, China and Thailand that is virtually

untroubled by authorities despite its prolific production. “This is the biggest seizure of the year... the whole world is fighting drugs,” Tun Tun Nyi added.The haul was worth nearly $100 million in Myanmar, the army said. But the price of yaba -- Southeast Asia’s favourite high -- triples as it crosses borders

into Thailand and Malaysia. Made-in-Myanmar Ice goes for around $150,000 a kilo by the time it hits Australia’s streets.Drugs are trafficked south through Thailand, north into China and west towards Bangladesh

-- a cascade of stimulants that has overwhelmed regional policing efforts and seeded a crisis of addiction, corruption