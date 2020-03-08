Share:

LAHORE - Seventeen persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as downpours continue to wreak havoc across the country on Saturday.

Two children were killed and ten injured when roof of a dilapidated house situated in Gaka Wila area of Badair in Peshawar collapsed due to heavy rain. A minor girl lost her life in a similar incident in Charsadda. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) told that the downpours have damaged many houses and hailstorms have destroyed crops in some areas. Reports of intermittent rains have been received from different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Snowfall also reported in Malamjabba.

Rain received in some cities: Sialkot 57 milimetres Okara 50, Gujranwala 43, Bahawalpur and Chakwal 42, Lahore 39, Toba Tek Singh 38, Kasur 32 and Sargodha 31 milimetres. Intermittent rain with wind-thunderstorm is likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Hailstorms are also expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Kashmir. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twelve, Karachi seventeen, Quetta and Murree three, Gilgit nine and Muzaffarabad seven centigrade.