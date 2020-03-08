Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain on Saturday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to avoid opening new fronts. “Now we should not let loose new ‘kattay.’ Pakistan is passing through a tough phase. You are son of a great father (Mufti Mehmood) who participated in movements for strengthening of the democracy and the country. The country needs your guidance,” he said while taking to the JUI-F chief on telephone. Shujaat promised to discuss all issues with Maulana during his visit to Islamabad in near future. “You often use names of Amanat Ali and Salamat Ali in your speeches. We will talk in detail on the issue when I will come to Islamabad,” he said. Ch Shujat Hussain said that the nation had also given a trust (amanat) that needed joint efforts for its fulfillment. “We should continue efforts together for getting problems of the people solved,” he said.