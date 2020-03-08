Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Saturday replaced the head of the Joint Investigation Committee (JIT) probing the murder of senior journalist Aziz Memon.

According to a notification, Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces AIG Hyderabad Dr Waliullah as the JIT head.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the journalistic community and their associations that the investigation into the murder of Memon would be free and fair.

“We are keen to dig out the actual cause of his murder and will not spare the murderers,” the CM said categorically.

Murad said that only those investigators were included in the JIT whose names were recommended by the deceased journalist’s family members.

“We have not included anybody from the government side, but all those included in the JIT were recommended by the family members of late Aziz Memon through an application,” he said, and added, “Let the JIT do its job freely and submit its report.”

The chief minister urged the journalistic community to avoid issuing any controversial statements which could affect the JIT’s work either directly or indirectly.

He said, “Pakistan People Party (PPP) believes in freedom of press, respects criticism against it and always upholds the rights of journalists.

Therefore, the Sindh government will stand with you whenever you fall victim to any act of highhandedness.”

The chief minister urged the journalists, friends and relatives of Aziz Memon to cooperate with the JIT in the investigation.