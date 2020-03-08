SAHIWAL - A stage actress was shot dead by her husband in Punjab’s Sahiwal district after a clash late Saturday, police said. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. According to a police, Roop Chaudhry, a renowned stage actress of Punjab, and her husband engaged in a quarrel as she returned home after performing at a show in Sahiwal. Later, the husband took out a gun and shot dead the actress. Police said the man also committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with the same weapon. The police were investigating the incident

