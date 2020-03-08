Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four-member committee constituted to conduct scrutiny of housing projects and societies in Islamabad has surveyed four societies until now while survey in the fifth society is in progress.

The four-member committee comprising Director Master Plan, CDA, Dy. Director Programming and Evaluation, CDA, Deputy Director Master Plan, CDA and representative of Cooperative Housing Society Department, ICT, tasked to examine layout of projects and physical visit of sites is conducting, visits of different housing societies on daily basis. During this survey, the committee is ensuring that the amenity plots are secured, graveyards are available, commercial areas are not violated and availability of STPs.

The societies which have been surveyed up till now include CBR housing society, Aghoush Housing Society, Cabinet Division Housing Society and Ministry of Interior Housing Society while survey in Soan Garden Housing Society, comparatively a larger one, is in progress. The survey has indicated that the STPs were not available in inspected housing societies except Ministry of Interior Housing Society though it was not connected with the sewerage network of the society.

Amenities including playgrounds, parks, mosques, graveyards, hospitals, road infrastructure, water supply network and others were either not developed or were not up to the mark as per the approved layout plan.

The committee is also inspecting various projects being carried out in housing societies to identify violations of building by-laws. The exercise is being carried out to ensure the proper utilisation of areas/plots reserved for amenities including graveyards, schools, hospitals, parks, grounds and other urban facilities in these housing societies, so that residents of the societies could be provided all facilities within the area of their residence.

The committee will submit its report after conducting a detailed survey of all housing societies. In this connection, instructions have been issued to expedite the pace of process and all out efforts be made to complete the survey at the earliest.

The survey is likely to be completed within one week after which remedial measures shall be initiated.