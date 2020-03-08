Share:

PESHAWAR - The first Swat Snow Marathon Race held at the Magic Mountain in the Malam Jabba tourist resort on Saturday. Total 115 foreign and domestic racers, including three women, participated in the 21, 10 and five km races of the event. Despite heavy rains, number of tourists and visitors came to enjoy the event. The event was organised to promote adventure tourism and attract tourists in Swat Valley and other spots of the province. In the 21km race, Sohail Aamir clinched the first position, while Ibrar Hussain and Fida Mohammad bagged second and third positions respectively. In the 10km race, Mohibullah stood first, while Alamzeb bagged second position and Farzand Ali took third place. Mohammad Rahim grabbed first position in the 5km race, while Ihsan Khurshid and Jawad took second and third positions respectively. Cash prizes and medals were awarded to the position holders.