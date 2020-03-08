Share:

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was formed in 1925 at Nagpur with the mission of resurgence of Hindu nationalism, unifying Hindus, and enhancing physical strength through training and exercise. The basic aim was to propagate the cause of a Hindu “rashtra”, a Hindu state. The RSS leadership at that time were heavily influenced by Fascism and Nazism that was prevailing across Europe. During world war II some Indian soldiers even served in Hitler’s armies and in the notorious Schutzstaffel (SS). The RSS ideologue Savarkar while referring to anti Jewish legislation in Germany said “a nation is formed by a majority living therein”. He added that “What did the Jews do in Germany”. Another ideologue of Hindutva RSS leader Golwalkar also praised Nazism and recommended adoption of Nazi ideology. The RSS borrowed the Nazi slogan of one flag, one leader and one ideology and tried to implement the same in India. In 1967 in an interview, Bal Thackeray head of Shiv Sena said “it is a Hitler that is needed in India today”. In another interview in 1993 to Time magazine he said “if Muslim are treated as Jews were in Nazi Germany”. He further added “if you take Mein Kampf and if you remove the word “Jew” and put in the word “Muslim” that is what I believe”.

Yogi Adiyanath, a notorious and controversial BJP leader, now chief minister of Uttar Pradesh called the India Union Muslim League a green virus and suggested that Hindus and Muslims voters are in an “Ali-Bajrang Bali” contest. He further said that Muslims who chose to stay in India when it partitioned following independence from Britain did the country “no favour”. Probably it must be a response of Maulana Mahmood Madni who advocated this theory for quite some time. His followers telling Hindus to rape dead Muslim women is shocking.

Another RSS leader Rajeshwar Singh is on record who said “Muslims and Christians will be wiped out of India by 31 December 2021. That was the hatred of hardline Hindus against Muslims which constitute 15 percent of total population. In 1980 the Bhartiya Jana Sangh political arm of RSS morphed into BJP. Actually, they were not happy about 1000 years long rule by Muslim followed by Christian (British).

Hate crime against Muslims and other minorities started the day when BJP came into power in the center in 2014. Hundreds of innocent Muslims lynched and killed across India on one pretext or other. The BJP government under Modi turned a blind eye by design to the rising number of Hindus vigilant attacks on Muslims. The history of communal and religious violence in India remained consistently high after partition. The most severe violence was against Sikhs. On 31 October 1984 Indra Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh body guards which resulted into anti Sikh riots. Genocide of Sikhs were carried out across India specially in Delhi. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in an organized genocide by sitting government. In 2002 thousand of Muslims were killed in the state of Gujarat where Modi was than chief minister. The massacre of Muslims in Gujrat was preplanned and it is said that the police was privy to these attacks and turned a blind eye. For many days Hindu mobs killed and burned Muslims with ease without any interference from LEA of state. It was VHP and BJP which provoked Hindus in the state to sort out the Muslim.

After the Gujrat Massacre US, UK and other European countries imposed a ban on Modi’s travelling to these countries.

During the election campaign Modi promised to repel the article 370 of India constitution for IOK and also promised that he would get the National Registration of Citizen (NRC) implemented in Assam to deal with immigrants from Bangladesh. The Muslims have been told to prove their citizenship failing which they will be put in detention camps for deportation. Accordingly on 5th August 2019, the BJP led government of Modi scrapped article 370 and 35A which granted IOK a special status, a deliberate attempt to change the demography of IOK through ethnic cleansing. After this Modi led government introduced Citizen Amendment Bill which was passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. According to CAB now Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhist, Jains, Parsis and Christians who have entered India illegally can now apply for citizenship if they can prove that they came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The CAB primarily targets Muslims of India in a large perspective as Muslims are now required to prove that they were original resident of India not refugees. Since the target was Muslims therefore there is no mention of Muslims or even Rohingya Muslims. This sparked wide spread violence and protest against the bill across India and many states refused to implement the legislation terming it anti Muslim.