Share:

SARGODHA - A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Khushab police limits. Police sources said Saturday that 50-year old Muhammad Khan resident of district Khushab was going to Wah Bachra Mandi from his home riding on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven truck hit the motorbike at Mianwali- Sargodha road as a result he died on the spot. The truck driver fled from the scene.