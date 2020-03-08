Share:

ISLAMABAD - Climate change has revealed a Viking’s missed shot that laid hidden in a glacier for 1,500 years. An ancient arrowhead dating back to the Germanic Iron Age was discovered in southern Norway; along with its arrow shaft and one of the feather in glaciers locate in southern Norway. The arrowhead, made of iron, is seven inches long and weighs just a little over an ounce – and melted at the ice at one mile. Archaeologists involved noted that climate change has made its way to the Jotunheimen glacier, which is warming temperatures and melting the ice – allowing the artifacts to be set free from their icy cage.

Anthropologist Shoshi Parks, who is involved with the Glacier Archaeology Program, wrote: ‘Three national parks converge in this region of central Norway, but Jotunheimen is arguably the most spectacular, with 250 peaks over 1,900 meters high [one mile] , including the two tallest in northern Europe—Galdhøpiggen and Glittertind. ‘Among the stone titans are alpine lakes and shimmering turquoise glaciers, chequering an ancient landscape of unspeakable beauty.’ Many of the glaciers in Norway have experienced dramatic melting over the past few years as a result of warmer temperatures that expert say are caused by climate change. Although this means archaeologists can uncover relics of the past, it is also threatening to destroy them if they are not discovered in time.