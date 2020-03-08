Share:

Bahawalpur - Police have arrested a women who had kidnapped a baby boy from civil Hospital last month. According to PRO to DPO, one Mansha registered a case at Saddar police station against unidentified women for kidnapping his son new born baby boy from civil hospital. He told The Nation that with the help of CCTV footage from hospital and from NADRA record police arrested a woman named Kosar Pervin who later admitted to the kidnapping of the new born. She further confessed to the police that new born baby boy could not live because of his critical condition and died. Police spokesperson told media that police have made the accused appeared before the court and investigations are underway.