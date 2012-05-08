

ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organisation's warning to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, followed by subsequent suo moto notice of the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, has not had much effect, as Bara, Khyber Agency, reported yet another polio case on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has called for accelerating efforts to ensure vaccination of children in Fata. According to details, detection of the 6th case has confirmed that the poliovirus is getting out of control in Khyber Agency and now threatening thousands of kids in Peshawar and Karachi. "The polio virology laboratory has confirmed one type-1 wild poliovirus case from Bara, Khyber Agency. This brings the total number of polio cases countrywide in 2012 so far to 16 from 10 districts," stated polio alert, the official website of polio eradication.

According to details available on the website, the newly infected child Iqra is 12-month-old, who had onset of paralysis on April 18, 2012. The child resides in village Sara Dand, area Forte Slope of Tehsil Bara in Khyber Agency. As per recall of the parents and record, the child has not received any dose of oral polio vaccine through routine immunization and vaccination. It may also be highlighted that the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Dost Mohammad Khan had taken a suo moto notice of the worsening situation of the poliovirus in Bara and had directed the Agency administration and the Chief Secretary to take adequate steps to contain the spread of the virus in the area. The government is however, yet to take any concrete steps much to the displeasure of the apex court.

An official working for the Prime Minister's polio cell said that Bara has remained inaccessible to polio teams since 2009.

According to the official, there was continued outbreak of polio in Khyber Agency since three years, indicating a large cohort of un-immunised and under-immunised children, which can largely be attributed to inaccessibility for vaccination teams due to the prevailing security situation. "The large scale population movement from Bara tehsil to neighboring Peshawar, Nowshera and parts of Karachi constitutes serious risk of the spread of the wild poliovirus particularly the type-3 strain," shared the official while not rejecting the possibility of the spread of the virus to these cities.

Last month, the World Health Organisation through a letter to the Chief Secretary KPK, had issued an emergency warning terming the situation getting out of control in the area.

As a response to the warning of the WHO, the provincial government of KPK had ordered an emergency polio campaign in Bara and Jalozai camp. "In order to stop the spread of the virus to Peshawar, we have established 24 transit polio check points on routes leading out of Bara, whereas 110 polio teams are vaccinating kids inside the Jalozai IDP camp." he said.

Sharing details of the polio drive held last week, the official said that the emergency response has been divided into three stages where starting Monday, kids up to the age 15 residing in the Camp and up to the age of 5 residing in the nearby districts were immunized against Measles and were administered oral polio vaccine drops.

It was shared that for the recently held campaign, a total of 30,000 children up to the age of 15 were targeted with the oral polio vaccine whereas 7,000 kids outside the IDP camp were also covered. The second phase of the emergency polio round will last till Wednesday. It may be worth declaring here that Pakistan has reported this case after a break of almost three weeks and that last year during the corresponding period, the country had reported 25 polio cases.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has called for redoubling of efforts in Fata to reach children in security compromised areas with polio vaccines. He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting of the National Task Force on Polio Eradication Monday. The meeting was attended among other by Governor and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Balochistan, Health Minister from Sindh, Acting Prime Minister AJK and Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan alongside Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

The only case reported in Pakistan since middle of January 2012 is from Fata where children are still inaccessible and there is a need to make all-out efforts for covering these children who can potentially become a source of spread of poliovirus to other areas, remarked the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister directed that permanent polio points be established on all routes leading out of Fata so that every child coming out of the inaccessible areas can be covered. Commending the overall progress made in the country in polio eradication with 16 cases reported so far this year as against 36 cases in the corresponding period last year, the Prime Minister said he was happy to note that there had been a progressive improvement in the polio campaign coverage which has shown a significant upward trend with 80 percent districts having over 95 percent coverage as against only 42 percent districts having over 95 percent coverage in December 2011.

To ensure effective conduct of the campaigns at the district level, the Prime Minister directed that more authority and powers be given to the Deputy Commissioners. He asked the Chief Ministers to take necessary steps in this regard. Appreciating the Governments of Gilgit- Baltistan and AJK for maintaining Polio-free status, the Prime Minister asked them to inspire other provinces to follow suit.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Shahnaz Wazir Ali gave a detailed presentation on the implementation status of the National Emergency Action Plan.

She called for co-ordination between the Routine Immunization program for children and the Polio Eradication Initiative to achieve optimal results. She said that all financial resources for polio eradication drive are being contributed by partner agencies, while there is a need to share financial contribution for polio eradication initiative from the Government of Pakistan.