



SWABI – All Pakistan Drama Competition, held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology for the last three days, enthralled the audiences who enjoyed a rare combination of comedy with various plays.

The Cultural Dramatics and Entertainment Society (CDES) organised the drama competition. Jehangir Bashar, Rector of the Institute, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Pro-Rector (academic) and other academic staff attended the final session. Famous actress, Shahnaz Sheikh graced the occasion and actor Adeel Hashmi was chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony.

The auditorium was so jam-packed that it was difficult to get a foothold at the corridors and passageways of the entire hall. The rush of the people forced the audience to occupy seats well in advance while watching each drama with rapt attention. All the groups gave good performances on the stage but some of the plays and comedies were amazing.

The Afghan dance performed by a group of 11 students of the Preston University was applauded by the audience. The students said the Afghan dance remind the audience bhangra and attan. The comedians stole the final show with their inimitable style of acting and humour. The audience extended repeated applause to them and the mouth whistles were blasting all around. The audience burst into laughter again and again.

Bahauddin Zakkariya University, Lahore plays ‘global village’ presented a comparison of Punjab Culture with the global dimension of life while unveiling the youngsters’ ambitions to adopt the latter. ‘Pukaar’ was another interesting play, which was presented by University of Gujarat. A girl was forced to marry a boy who was settled abroad and earning well. Her father thought that this was luckiest change for his daughter to make her life prosperous but he forgot about the character of that boy, married his daughter against her wishes. That ruined the life of the girl.