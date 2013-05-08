

SIALKOT

As many as seven women candidates are also in the run for the general election 2013 from different constituencies across the district. The women participation in general elections in has increased this time considerably.

PPP has fielded Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan (former federal minister) in two neighbouring constituencies NA-110 Sialkot City-I and NA-111 Bajwat, Sialkot-II in the district. Likewise MQM candidate Razia Iqbal is also contesting general election from NA 111 Bajwat, Sialkot-II.

Ms Tahira Tabbasum Chaudhry is in the electoral race as an independent candidate from NA-113 Daska, Sialkot-IV and Kausar Sultana is contesting as an independent candidate from PP-124 Uggoki, Sialkot-IV. Similarly former member District Council Shazia Elahi Sethi is contesting is an independent candidate from PP-126 Chawinda, Sialkot-VI and Nameera Nasir is also contesting as independent candidate from PP-130 Daska, Sialkot-X. Former District Council member Ghulam Zohra is contesting as independent candidate from constituency PP-131 Sambrial, Sialkot-XI.