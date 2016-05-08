DENPASAR, Indonesia:- Seventeen passengers were injured Saturday when a Hong Kong Airlines flight hit severe turbulence over Borneo after taking off from the Indonesian resort island of Bali, an airport official said. The extreme weather forced Hong Kong-bound Flight CRK 6704 carrying 204 passengers and 12 crew to return to Denpasar. “Seventeen people were injured, 12 must be admitted to a hospital for further treatment while five others were treated in the airport clinic and have been released,” Trikora Harjo, general manager of Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport, told AFP.–AFP



Most of the passengers suffered bruises but were conscious and able to walk, he added. The Airbus A330-200 was not seriously damaged and has been parked at the airport for further investigation, Harjo said.