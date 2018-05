Share:

KARACHI - Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report depicts the crime figures in Karachi for dated April 1 to 30 of this year.

According to the report, 2,576 mobile phones were stolen last month while 108 were recovered. Moreover, a total number of 2149 motorcycles were stolen and snatched while 448 were recovered. 101 cars stolen/snatched during April whereas 46 cars were reported to have been recovered.