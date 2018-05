Share:

Rawalpindi - Livestock Department Rawalpindi, General Manager Slaughter House Sihala Dr Asim along with local police here on Sunday conducted a raid on an illegal slaughter house in the vicinity of Babra Bazaar, Waris Khan and confiscated 360 kg unhygienic meat. The confiscated meat was discarded in the presence of livestock officials. Waris Khan Police also arrested a butcher and registered a case against him.