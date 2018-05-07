Share:

GUJRANWALA-Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that crackdown on corrupt elements was carried out while 377 suspects were arrested in the last six months.

He said that the ACE had recovered Rs20,875,339 from the accused persons. He said that 311 arrests had been made after judicial approval, 51 accused caught red handed while 11 proclaimed offenders and 4 court absconders were also arrested in the period. He said that department's culture had been changed as it had promoted honesty and integrity.

He further said that besides the other departments, action against corrupt elements of ACE had also been done. HE SAID Deputy Director Mian Abdul Jabbar and Assistant Director Asif Noor haD been pushed out from the department for their involvement in corruption while all the staff of technical branch haD also been changed.

He said, "When I assumed the charge of Gujranwala region, 2,058 inquiries were lying pending from which now 1,308 have been finalised and judicial action was approved against 120 accused." He said in a recent raid an ACE team arrested a excise inspector for threatening and receiving bribe from a medical store owner. He said medical store owner Dr Ghulam Abbas gave the application to ACE that excise inspector Moazam Ahmed had arrested his son and nephew and later receiving bribe of Rs80 thousand he released both the youth.

During investigation, the allegations levelled against the excise inspector got proved and ACE team arrested him after approval from the competent authority, he added.