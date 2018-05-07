Share:

LOS ANGELES-Alicia Silverstone thinks it’s great that ‘Clueless’ is still popular among young people today.

The 41-year-old actress - who portrayed the superficial school girl Cheryl ‘Cher’ Horowitz in the 1995 hit romantic comedy - has admitted she still has young girls coming up to her in the street now asking her about the popular movie. Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, she said: ‘’People still love ‘Clueless’... and all the time I hear about it, and I’m happy to hear about it. It’s such — Amy Heckerling [the director of ‘Clueless’] is brilliant and I love that little, young children are learning about it from their parents, my generation who’s showing it to them. ‘’And then there’s older people who are seeing it because they saw it with their kids... it covers every generation and I feel like, what a lovely thing.’’ The blonde beauty is now starring in the film ‘Book Club’, in which she plays the daughter of one of four older women who read ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’.

for the first time and decide to pursue life and pleasure differently from now on, and she loved that she could just let her hair down and play a ‘’slightly terrible child.’’

She explained: ‘’We are slightly terrible children in this movie. And yeah, that’s the fun of it, is that we are just ridiculous.’’

But she only went for the role because Diane Keaton plays her mum.

She said: ‘’That’s why I came to the party. Diane Keaton is just the best — I wanted to play with her. I got to spend seven days with her. She’s amazing and she’s hilarious. Right before we would do a take, she would usually say something horrible and funny to me and I’d be laughing so hard I couldn’t hear, ‘Action!’ ‘’