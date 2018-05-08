Share:



Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters welcome Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American leader of the band System of a Down, on his way to Yerevan's Republic Square



Armenians gather in the capital Yerevan's Republic Square as they wait for protest leader Nikol Pashinyan and Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American leader of the band System of a Down



