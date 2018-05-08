Share:

KARACHI - National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases - NICVD Karachi in collaboration with the provincial government has established its 7th state-of-the-art cardiac centre in Thar at Shams-Ul-Arfeen Memon Cardiac Centre, DHQ Hospital (Civil Hospital), Mithi to provide heart healthcare services to the people of the province at their doorstep free of cost.

The facility is opened for the patients from Sunday and the inauguration of the projevct would be held later by the top PPP and provincial leadership soon.

Professor Nadeem Qamar, under whose supervision the project was completed, thanked the provincial government and the NICVD team for their endless support and efforts in making the project a reality on ground in Tharparkar, which is considered as the less developed area of the province. “It is due to joint efforts that NICVD has brought diagnostic and treatment modalities to the population of the province with quality and care,” he said during the opening of the project and said that the NICVD hospitals are giving state-of-the-art cardiac facilities all across the province.

He said that NICVD has started cardiac emergency, primary PCI, (Angioplasty during heart attack), adult and pediatric cardiology, echocardiography and critical care.

“During last one year NICVD had established 6 state-of-the-art cardiac satellite centers at Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Sehwan, Sukkur and Nawabshah, where patients are being provided world’s best cardiac facilities free of cost.”

Giving details of the patients being treated at the six facilities during last one year, he said that 1256 heart patients were treated at NICVD Larkana, 1,070 at NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan, 714 at NICVD Hyderabad, 297 at NICVD Sehwan, 588 at NICVD Sukkur and 79 at NICVD Nawabshah.

Announcing more new NICVD projects, he informed that NICVD is opening one more such Satellite center in Khairpur and Chest Pain Unit in Lyari (Karachi), which will be operational during this month, so that cardiac services can be promptly and easily accessible to the patients.