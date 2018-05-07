Share:

RAWALPINDI: The caretaker Examination Affairs, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), Prof Ghulam Muhammad Jhaggar on Monday visited different examination centres and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Board for the transparent and smooth holding of the exams

Jhajjar said that concrete steps have been taken to prevent cheating in the examinations. The examination staff has been directed to take action against the students involved in cheating. The concerned staff has also been asked to take action against fake candidates as well and to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by Higher Education Department, Punjab, he added. During his visit, he confiscated six mobile phones of the staff and ordered an inquiry against them. Resident Inspector was suspended while a new Resident Inspector was appointed. He said, the centres’ staff would not be allowed to use mobile phones during their duty hours and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators. He informed that the board on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Chairman RBISE Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has made foolproof arrangements for HSSC annual examinations 2018. Negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated, he added. Jhaggar said that Secretary RBISE, Dr Tanveer Zafar and Controller Examination Abid Kharal are also conducting surprise visits at the examination centres to check all the arrangements.

Resident Inspectors and Distributing Inspectors have been directed to submit report on daily basis. Solid steps have been taken to improve overall system of education aimed at raising the standard of education, which would be only possible when we will discourage the use of unfair means in the examinations; he said adding that the Board has also constituted teams to pay visits to the examination centres in different parts of the region.