Rawalpindi - A two member committee has recorded the statement of the husband of an injured pregnant woman who was refused medical treatment by doctors in the emergency department of government run hospital in Kallar Syedan, sources disclosed to The Nation on Monday.

The committee was formed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (CEO) Dr Sohail Chaudhry on instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal, they said.

According to sources, the two member committee comprised Dr Tahir Rizvi, District Health Officer (HRM&MIS) and Dr Sajid Latif, DTO Rawalpindi visited the THQ Kallar Syedan where Ateeque Mirza, the husband of victim woman, appeared before the committee and recorded his statement. In this statement, Ateeq said he rushed his pregnant wife Nazia Ambreen to Emergency Department (ED) of THQ for medical treatment after she sustained injuries in a traffic accident at Chakrali on May 3. He added the doctors on duty including Woman Medical Officer (WMO) Dr Iram, Medical Officer (MO) and a nurse refused to examine his wife on the pretext that their duty hours had ended and she should be treated by on-duty doctors. He told the committee that he had take his wife to a private clinic after the doctors in THQ refused to treat her.

Sources said the committee members would submit their report to CEO DHA Dr Sohail Chaudhry who would further present his final report with DC Talat Mehmood Gondal. Sources said that strict action would be taken against the three doctors by the DHA for denying a patient medical treatment.

When contacted, Dr Tahir Rizvi, the convener of committee, confirmed that the statement has been recorded. He said committee would submit its finding to higher authorities soon.

CEO DHA Dr Sohail Chaudhry and MS THQ Kallar Syedan Dr Humayun were not available for their comments.