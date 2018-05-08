Share:

Master Motor unveils Double Glass Bus

LAHORE (PR): Master Motor Corp (Pvt) Ltd has announced the unveiling of new Elite Class Double Glass Bus of Yutong-Master, the market leader in Inter-city luxury bus segment in Pakistan.

The ceremony was held at Faisal Movers Bus Terminal, Band Road Lahore. Distinguished guests from Government, private sector, transport officials and transporters attended the event.

Nadeem Malik, the Managing Director of MMCl, stated that MMCL has a vision to serve the transport industry of Pakistan with the highest quality products and after sales services.

The launching of this vehicle is another step ahead towards achieving our goal of providing a society a better life style and living.

Faisal Meraj, General Manager Marketing & Sales of MMCL, stated that this bus will be a game changer on long routes as the bus is specifically designed for long routes keeping in mind of Pakistani road infrastructure.

MMCL is the first company to introduce and started the assembling of Euro 3 buses in Pakistan. Currently, their bus model ZK6122HL is running in the market and has been a benchmark for other Bus assemblers specially beating the glory of their competitors having a long time presence in the market.

MMCL in technical collaboration with Yutong (the largest manufacturer of buses in the world), is assembling the Yutong Bus model ZK6122HL, commonly known as Yutong-Master, in its assembling plant in Karachi.

National Centre in Big Data, Cloud Computing at Lums

LAHORE (PR): The inauguration of the National Centre in Big Data and Cloud Computing took place at Lums. The ceremony was attended by noted personalities from the educational and development sectors of Pakistan.

The Rs1.5 billion center will be housed at Lums and will comprise of 12 'Affiliated' Labs at 11 Universities around the country including LUMS, EME College, PNEC, UETL, UETP, ITU, SZABIST, FAST-NU, CECOS, Ziauddin University and UAF and employ 50 of the country's leading Analytics and Cloud researchers.

The guests at the ceremony were welcomed by Dr Naveed Arshad, Interim Director, NCBC and Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, LUMS.

He said that Pakistan has a huge population under 30 years of age and that provides an excellent pool of Human Resource that can be tapped into to make Pakistan leapfrog to prosperity.

He said that data is gold in this age and facilities such as this lab will provide the means to process and analyse the data to solve world problems.

He shared that the Center came about after the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan launched a competition and called out to all the research groups working in Pakistani Universities in the field of Big Data and Computing.

They were invited through EOI and had to go through a rigorous process of selection including three rounds of competition.

"The NCBC will be mainly focused on R&D and human resource development in the specialised field of Big Data and Cloud Computing. The role of Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing is growing in many businesses and applications become extremely critical to economic growth and national competitiveness. The idea is to provide a platform for promoting a culture of Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing industry and related businesses," explained Dr. Arshad.

Prof Dr S Sohail H Naqvi, Vice Chancellor, LUMS; Shahid Hussain, Member of the Board of Trustees of LUMS; Dr Athar Osama, Member Science and Technology Planning Commission; Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal also addressed the gathering.

Dr Naqvi welcomed the guests and congratulated Dr Naveed Arshad and his team.

He said, "Our entire wealth is our youth. We are grateful to the government for recognising the potential LUMS possesses to provide the right environment and the opportunities to them to explore their potential."

Shahid Hussain shared the latest developments at LUMS.

He told the audience about the fifth school at LUMS, the School of Education, which has been established to groom individuals who can develop educational policy and leadership in the country.

He also shared that LUMS plans to introduce two new programmes at LUMS, the Chemical Engineering programme and a Civil Engineering and Environment programme.

Pakistan ke Rang, BR-V ke Sang campaign launched

KARACHI (PR): Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, being one of the leading local automotive manufacturers in Pakistan, is all set to begin their journey of traveling Pakistan in Honda BR-V.

It is going to be a 14 days campaign, where the renowned personalities like Hanif Bhatti, Iqbal Ghanga, Taha Ansari with 9 other drivers are taking forward the caravan. Starting from Karachi and moving towards different parts of Pakistan, the final destination is Khunjerab.

This is going to be first of its kind campaign by Honda that will promote tourism in the country. The beauty of Pakistan will be explored by traveling through breathtaking places like the monument of Princess of Hope in Hingol, Darawar Fort, Lahore Food Street, Shrines in Multan, Ayub Bridge, Minar-e-Pakistan, Badshahi Mosque, Khewra Salt Mines, Islamabad Monuments, northern areas beauty and featuring the diverse culture in Pakistan.

Huawei concludes Digital Roadshow

LAHORE (PR): Huawei, a leading global ICT solutions provider conducted a six-country roadshow across the region.

Under the theme 'Leading New ICT, The Road to Digital Transformation', the Pakistan edition put the spotlight on advanced ICT technologies that are driving digital transformation in the country and help in achieving the country's development agenda in key sectors.

The roadshow was attended by over 170 people from the ICT Industry, including leaders across a number of key verticals in Pakistan including the public safety, oil & gas, grid utility, transportation, education and finance.

It included several keynotes, a solution exhibition and technology workshops covering Campus Networks, Data Centers and Cloud Communication Solutions by regional Huawei experts. The roadshow in Pakistan is the last leg in the Region.

