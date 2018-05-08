Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has claimed that corruption is on the rampage in the Sindh province and problems cannot be solved with holding public meetings. He said this while talking to media during inspection visit at under construction road from Qayyumabad to Iqra University main campus on Monday.

Those who put blames on us, in fact want to stop us doing development works. “We are spending our budget of 2017-18 on roads and other uplift activities but tell us where the 150 thousand billion rupees spent that had been released by the Sindh government for development works during last few years, he added.

The mayor said that did this money spent in Thar, Larkana, Shikarpur or Badin. Full audit should be done of this amount and NAB should see this case too, he added. He said: “We are giving awareness to public besides doing development works as we all have to raise our voice for this city.”

The mayor said that we have experienced team and will continue to work like this.

He said that the five and half running square feet road has an estimated cost of Rs170,45 million out of which four and half RFT road has been completed whereas for the remaining one thousand RFT 40 to 50 million have been allocated in the budget. He said that the first release of ADP was received late and therefore construction work of this road delayed however, this road will be completed in August 2018.

The mayor said that the construction of this road will facilitate the students of Iqra University and the people residing in the Defense View, Express Way and Karachi Admin Society would also get convenience.

Deputy convener of MQM Aamir Khan and opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khuwaja Izhar also expressed their views on the occasion and appreciated the works carried out by the mayor.

Sindh Assembly Khuwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Deputy Convener Aamir Khan, former MPA Hafiz Usama Qadri, UC-2 Chairman Shahnawaz, UC-5 Chairman Sajid Dabir and other elected representatives and officers were present on the occation. Meanwhile, the mayor said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) should not take credit of the peace in Karachi, adding that the credit goes to the Rangers.

He added that citizens of Karachi still remember Aman Committee, gang war and Uzair Baloch who made hostage 90 percent of city and people also knew where the extortion money collected through this was going to.

All political parties supported it when the decision was made for Karachi operation and also assured full cooperation for this, he added.

The mayor said that the city of Karachi had been suffered heavily due to existence of extortion gangs which were involved also in attacks on law enforcement agencies including the Rangers and also took lives of many innocent citizens.

Stressing on the need of peaceful environment for uplift activities, he said the 2018 general elections will decide this all, as citizens of Karachi knew who they have to give their vote to.