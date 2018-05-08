Islamabad: Newly appointed Minister for Defence Production Barrister Usman Ibrahim assumed the charge of the office on Monday. The newly appointed minister was received by officials on arrival at the Ministry of Defence Production. The minister held an introductory meeting with the senior officers. He was also briefed about the working of the ministry. The minister also lauded the progress and achievements of defence production industry especially during the tenure of the current government.–Staff Reporter
