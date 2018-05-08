Share:

Rawalpindi - Scores of survivors of earthquake 2005 staged a protest demonstration outside Rawalpindi Press Club on Monday against the brother of a powerful senator of ruling party for forcefully occupying their land in Moza Chehan on Chakri Road.

The protestors alleged the land grabbers had unleashed dogs on them besides demolishing their houses.

They lamented that police despite being informed about the illegal act of land grabbers took no action against them because of alleged pressure of the senator.

According to details, dozens of residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who were once hit by a massive earthquake in 2005, gathered outside RPC and agitated against Chaudhry Changez Khan and his brother PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan for grabbing 200 kanal of their land in Moza Chehan on Chakri Road, within limits of Police Station Chontra.

They chanted slogans against the land grabbers and police officials and demanded the Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Chief of Army Staff and Chief Minister Punjab to rescue them from the suppression of the powerful land mafia.

Talking to media men, Muhammad Habib Khan, hailing from Palandari and presently residing in Bakra Mandi, said he along with other area residents migrated to Rawalpindi in 2005 after the earthquake destroyed their homes in the village.

They then purchased land in Moza Chehan with the amount compensated by the then government to earthquake victims and started developing it with passage of time.

He said Chaudhry Changez Khan, the brother of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, along with his men had occupied their land forcefully. “The land grabbers not only resort firing to scare us but also unleash bloody dogs on us and our siblings to press our voice,” he alleged.

He informed the land mafia bulldozed their boundary walls and houses. He said a case was also registered against the land mafia with PS Chontra but no action was taken against them.

Mumtaz Shamim, another protestor, was of view that he had purchased a piece of land measuring 5 Marlas in 2005 along with people of Kashmir but now the powerful land mafia grabbed his and others land on gunpoint.

He said police are taking side of the land mafia because of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan and not taking action against the accused despite registration of several complaints against land grabbers.

“We had bought 3 marla plots with our hard-earned money in Chehan after migrating from AJK in 2005 after earthquake. Ch Changez and Ch Tanvir have grabbed our land illegally,” said Aftab Ahmed and Zafar Iqbal, the protestors.

The protestors demanded CJ, PM, COAS and CM Punjab to take notice against the land mafia and to free their land from their clutches.